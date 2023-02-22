WTVF-NASHVILLE — Senator Ferrell Haile joins Ben Hall to delineate the proposals he has put forth in the legislation to make adoption safer and easier as part of his pro-life approach to lawmaking.
Making Adoption Easier in Tennessee
How will Senator Ferrell Haile's (R) proposal help make adoption safer and easier in Tennessee? Find out on this edition of OpenLine
