Making Adoption Easier in Tennessee

How will Senator Ferrell Haile's (R) proposal help make adoption safer and easier in Tennessee? Find out on this edition of OpenLine
Senator Ferrell Haile gives us an analysis of his pro-life legislation to help improve life for children needing adoption.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 13:09:20-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Senator Ferrell Haile joins Ben Hall to delineate the proposals he has put forth in the legislation to make adoption safer and easier as part of his pro-life approach to lawmaking.

