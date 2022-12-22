WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kelley Hess with the TN Growers Coalition weighs the possibility of marijuana de-criminalization in Tennessee.
Marijuana Regulation in Tennessee
Will recreational or medicinal marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Find out what the chances are on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:27:14-05
