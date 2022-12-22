Watch Now
Marijuana Regulation in Tennessee

Will recreational or medicinal marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Find out what the chances are on this edition of OpenLine.
The TN Growers Coalition has a lot to say about upcoming legislation in 2023.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:27:14-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kelley Hess with the TN Growers Coalition weighs the possibility of marijuana de-criminalization in Tennessee.

