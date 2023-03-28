Watch Now
Mass Shooting Protocol - The Covenant School Shooting

What do you do when a mass shooting occurs? How can you stay as safe as possible? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Hunter is joined by ex-Secret Service Lynda Williams to inform the viewers on gun safety and protocol during mass shootings.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 14:28:46-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lynda Williams, former US Secret Service and MTSU professor of Criminal Justice Administration, gives viewers advice on how to remain as safe as possible during a mass shooting.

