WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lynda Williams, former US Secret Service and MTSU professor of Criminal Justice Administration, gives viewers advice on how to remain as safe as possible during a mass shooting.
Mass Shooting Protocol - The Covenant School Shooting
What do you do when a mass shooting occurs? How can you stay as safe as possible? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 14:28:46-04
