NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A spirited discussion of various topics of city interest by Nashville City Council Members Emily Benedict from District 7 and Courtney Johnston from District 26. Host Ben Hall begins the conversation with property assessments and the council's stiff increase of property taxes. Then the dialogue moves to the affordable housing crisis, planning and zoning changes up for approval by council in Dec.
Matters of the Metro Council
Nashville City Council Members Emily Benedict (Dist. 7) and Courtney Johnston (Dist. 26) agree and disagree on various topics ranging from property assessment and taxes to housing and zoning.
