Medicare Questions Answered

Healthcare Information Consultant Loretta McDonald answers your questions about Medicare.
OpenLine 121625 Medicare Questions P1
OpenLine 121625 Medicare Questions P2
OpenLine 121625 Medicare Questions P3
OpenLine 121625 Medicare Questions P4
OpenLine 121625 Medicare Questions P5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When turning 65, you must inform Medicare your preferences even if you are still working full time. Your insurance will change whether your employer provides you supplemental insurance or not. These questions and more are tackled by Healthcare Information Consultant Loretta McDonald.

