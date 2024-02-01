NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having served as Metro Council Member for District 29, Delishia Porterfield won the at-large seat in 2023. She joins OpenLine to discuss the city's budget and other agenda items.
Meet Delishia Porterfield!
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:20:46-05
