Meet Delishia Porterfield!

Newly elected as a Metro Council Member At Large, Delishia Porterfield joins OpenLine for the first time in her new role.
Metro Council Member at Large Delishia Porterfield joins OpenLine to discuss the city's budget and pending agenda items.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:20:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having served as Metro Council Member for District 29, Delishia Porterfield won the at-large seat in 2023. She joins OpenLine to discuss the city's budget and other agenda items.

