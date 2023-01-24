Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Meet Hunter Hoagland

Who is the new reporter on the NewsChannel5 Alert Desk?
Meet Hunter Hoagland, one of NewsChannel5's newest reporters. He will be filling in on OpenLine as needed and manning the alert desk in the evenings.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:55:44-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Hunter Hoagland from Denver, Colorado, joins NewsChannel5 in Nashville, his dream city. We welcome him and open the phone lines with questions about him and what stories he'd like to cover.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap