Meet Katie Melvin - Storm 5 Meteorologist

NewsChannel 5's newest addition to our weather team, Katie Melvin, joins the program.
Hunter sits down with Katie Melvin, NewsChannel 5's newest meteorologist, to get to know her better.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 13:17:45-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We open the phone lines so viewers can ask questions to get to know Katie Melvin, WTVF's newest meteorologist, and to ask any weather-related questions.

