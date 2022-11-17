Watch Now
Megan Cooper (AAA) - Holiday Travel

Megan Cooper from AAA has all the tips for 2022 holiday travel.
Ben Hall and AAA PR Consultant Megan Cooper talk about travel tips to weather the winter storms and fully booked flights and hotels this holiday season.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 17, 2022
