Mental Illness and Mass Shootings

Blaming Mental Illness for Mass Shootings is highly misleading, stigmatizing, and potentially gets in the way of meaningful gun safety reform according to a new study by Vanderbilt Researchers Dr. Jonathan Metzl, and Dr. Kenneth MacLeish.

“Gun discourse after mass shootings often perpetuates the fear that "some crazy person is going to come shoot me," said Metzl, the study’s lead author. “But if you look at the research, it’s not the ‘crazy’ person you have to fear.”

They join Ben Hall on OpenLine to discuss the myths with attributing mental illness with mass shootings.