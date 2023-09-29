Watch Now
Metro At-Large Elect Olivia Hill

Olivia Hill, Metro Council's first openly transgender member, is our guest.
Newly elected Metro Council At-Large Member Olivia Hill joins Rhori to share her history and plans for Nashville.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 09:25:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olivia Hill, the first ever openly transgender member elected to the Metro Council of Nashville and Davidson County, joins us on OpenLine to share her story and plans for the city.

