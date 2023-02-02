WTVF-NASHVILLE — David Ewing, local historian, explains the significance of the metro council and what the downsizing may do to the people of Nashville. Visit David's website at nashvillehistoryontour.com.
Metro Council Downsizing
How will the downsizing of the metro council affect Nashville and how have previous downsizings affected the Tennessee State Capital?
WTVF-NASHVILLE — David Ewing, local historian, explains the significance of the metro council and what the downsizing may do to the people of Nashville. Visit David's website at nashvillehistoryontour.com.
