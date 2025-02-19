Metro Nashville Public School Board Member Answers Your Questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the recent Antioch High School shooting, the Tennessee General Assembly passing the school voucher program and possible new immigration laws overturning the right for free public education to undocumented children, Metro Nashville public schools have many challenges ahead. Host Ben Hall and MNPS Board chair Freda Player discuss the implications of these issues and how metro schools will move forward with decreased funding, increased safety in schools and navigating new laws relating to undocumented children.