Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Metro's Unified Housing Strategy

The plan for more affordable housing in Nashville.
Metro's Unified Housing Strategy explained.
OpenLine - Unified Housing Strategy P1
OpenLine - Unified Housing Strategy P3
OpenLine - Unified Housing Strategy P4
OpenLine - Unified Housing Strategy P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past 2 years, the Unified Housing Strategy team has been working on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Nashville. After community input through virtual and in-person meetings, they reveal their plan. Greg Claxton, Planning Manager and Angie Hubbard, Housing Director from Metro Nashville Planning are here to talk about growth managing and creating affordable housing within the next 10 years.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking