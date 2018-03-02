Micro Homes for the Homeless

Open Table Nashville in partnership with Glencliff United Methodist Church intends to build a micro home community for the homeless, on the church land. The goal is to help the most vulnerable, and get people off the streets, into shelter.
But there is one issue. Neighbors across the street say this will fill the area with campsites, and undesirables in their neighborhood. Jeopardizing their security with unknowns who make use of the site.
What do you think?
Matthew Torres is joined on OpenLine by Open Table Nashville Executive Director, Ingrid McIntyre and Metro Councilman Jim Shulman, as they discuss the need for this micro community.