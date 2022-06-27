WTVF-NASHVILLE — Chris Davis is joined by Jason McGowan, an oral history associate from MTSU, to discuss his recent project of collecting oral history from the African American community here in Middle Tennessee on this episode of OpenLine. If you would like to participate in this project, feel free to reach out to Jason McGowan at jason.mcgowan@mtsu.edu.
Middle Tennessee African American Oral History Project
Preserving African American stories in Middle Tennessee
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 16:54:01-04
