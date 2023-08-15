NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Catch a glimpse of the Middle Tennessee Highland Games, taking place on September 9 and 10 this year at Dyers Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Middle Tennessee Highland Games
Richard Trest, Kriss Colt, and Jim Drury are our guests.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 15, 2023
