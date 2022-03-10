WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Lt. Steven Bowers and Inspector David Imhof from the Office of Alternative Policing Strategies to discuss their new partnership with local churches for gun retrieval on this episode of OpenLine.
MNPD’s new partnership with local churches to prevent violent street crime
How will this prevent street crime in the future?
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:49:23-05
