Movies Not to Miss: Blockbusters to Horror

Film Critic Jason Shawhan shares his opinion about this summer's offerings.
Film Critic Jason Shawhan gives his opinion about movies out in August.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This summer's top movie offerings seem to be remakes or sequels of successful movies of the past. Studios played it safe, if you liked them then, you'll probably like them now. But what's good then, this summer is better than ever. Film Critic Jason Shawhan reveals movies not to miss. He completes his rundown of the blockbusters but also highlights some hidden gems like thriller Weapons, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, Bollywood YRF Spy Universe action movie War 2 and Blacklight,Day-glo unrated Horror movie Jimmy and Stiggs.

