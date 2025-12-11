NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are some of the "must see" movies you need to watch at home or in the theater that came out in 2025? Nashville Scene Movie Critic Jason Shawhan and host Ben Hall go over a list of 9 films that debuted in 2025 and some you need to watch in early 2026. The list ranges from a movie about gender equality in the 1700's to a killer toy monkey.
Must See Movies before Year's End
