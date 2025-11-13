Mutual Funds and EFTs

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paul Winkler breaks down when to use these financial investments.
Paul Winkler talks about insurance annuities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What should you be thinking about when investing your money? Mutual Funds are considered the standard in a 401k portfoliio. But when should you add Exchange-traded funds (EFTs)?
EFTs compete with mutual funds and trade like stocks. They are based on assets: Stock, Bond, Commodity and Currency EFTs. Whether it's Index or Sector strategy, EFTs have advantages and disadvantages. Financial Advisor Paul Winkler joins host Ben Hall as they sift through how to invest for the future.
