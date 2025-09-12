Nashville Film Festival Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 56th Nashville Film Festival runs September 18th-24th. With 150 films, Q&A sessions, panel discussions, Awards shows and parties, how do you plan so much in so little time? Executive Director of the Nashville Film Festival Jason Padgitt and Programming Director of the Nashville Film Festival Lauren Thielen join host Aaron Cantrell navigate through the sessions, to help you map out your Nashville Film Festival Experience. It all starts with the schedule at: Nashville Film Festival Website