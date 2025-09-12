Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville Film Festival Preview

Where to go, what to see and how to experience 150 films, Q&A, panels and parties Sept. 18-24th.
A preview of the Nashville Film Festival Sept. 18-24th.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 56th Nashville Film Festival runs September 18th-24th. With 150 films, Q&A sessions, panel discussions, Awards shows and parties, how do you plan so much in so little time? Executive Director of the Nashville Film Festival Jason Padgitt and Programming Director of the Nashville Film Festival Lauren Thielen join host Aaron Cantrell navigate through the sessions, to help you map out your Nashville Film Festival Experience. It all starts with the schedule at: Nashville Film Festival Website

