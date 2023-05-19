Watch Now
Nashville Mayoral Debate Recap

Steve Cavendish with the Nashville Banner shares his thoughts on last night's first mayoral debate in Nashville.
Steve Cavendish with the Nashville Banner joins Chris Davis on this special edition of OpenLine covering the Nashville mayoral debate.
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Cavendish with the Nashville Banner provides his thoughts on the slew of candidates present at the first Nashville Mayoral Debate for the 2023 election.

