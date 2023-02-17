Watch Now
Nashville Pedestrian Safety

NDOT Director Diana Alarcon highlights the important strategies being employed to keep pedestrians safe.
NDOT Director Diana Alarcon unveils the department's "Zero Vision" plan to eliminate all traffic fatalities in Nashville.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Feb 17, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — NDOT Director Diana Alarcon unveils her "Zero Vision" plan for eliminating traffic fatalities in Nashville by 2026. Her strategy starts with employing the 5 "E's" - Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Enforcement, and Evaluation. To learn more, visit nashville.gov and find the "transportation" tab.

