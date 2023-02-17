WTVF-NASHVILLE — NDOT Director Diana Alarcon unveils her "Zero Vision" plan for eliminating traffic fatalities in Nashville by 2026. Her strategy starts with employing the 5 "E's" - Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Enforcement, and Evaluation. To learn more, visit nashville.gov and find the "transportation" tab.
Nashville Pedestrian Safety
NDOT Director Diana Alarcon highlights the important strategies being employed to keep pedestrians safe.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 08:38:55-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — NDOT Director Diana Alarcon unveils her "Zero Vision" plan for eliminating traffic fatalities in Nashville by 2026. Her strategy starts with employing the 5 "E's" - Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Enforcement, and Evaluation. To learn more, visit nashville.gov and find the "transportation" tab.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.