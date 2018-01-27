Nashville Plan to protect the Homeless During Freezing Temps

9:25 PM, Jan 26, 2018

Nashville has a plan for those looking to seek shelter, and a hot meal during frigid temps. Its call the Cold Weather Response Plan. Its a raise the banners type of partnership between the city, and the Room at the Inn to provide as many beds as possible to those looking to get out of the cold.

