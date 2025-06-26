Nashville Pride and Prejudice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pride Month is celebrated in June. Recognizing that everyone has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But this month has been filled with Executive orders that would take away funding for 988 Suicide hotline for gay, lesbian and trans teens and banning transgender people for military service. The Supreme Court upheld a 2023 TN law prohibiting minors from gender-affirming medical care. Tennessee passed laws that prohibit transgender students from participating in school sports according to their gender identity; "outing" students if they want to use a different name or pronoun than assigned at birth; and passed laws that allows adoption or foster care agencies to reject LGBTQ+ parents based on religious beliefs and place LGBTQ+ youth in unsupportive foster homes. Our guests President of Nashville Pride Tina Tousignant, Executive Director of TN Equality Project Chris Sanders and Nashville City Council Member-At-Large Olivia Hill tackles these issues with host Ben Hall on this episode of OpenLine.