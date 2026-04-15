Nashville Public Library: New Programs and Old Favorites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know you can borrow musical instruments or household appliances at the Nashville Public Library? Do you need to transfer old VHS tapes or photos to a hard drive? How about learning 3D printing or basic digital literacy? Nashville Public Library Public Information Officer Joan Brasher describes how to access this and more for free with your library card. Brasher says the library is not the "Shhhh! Quiet. place" anymore, with classes and programming like Vinyl Listening Clubs, Shakespeare Allowed!, and Puppet shows, the library has become a gathering place for learning and expression. And for the traditional library experience, visit the Grand Reading Room at the downtown library.

Find out how to get your library card and view the events calendar at: Library.Nashville.gov