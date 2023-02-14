WTVF-NASHVILLE — Butch Spyridon joins Carrie and offers his insight to how Nashville can continue to grow, from international flights to riverfront properties.
Nashville Tourism
What are some opportunities for even more growth in Nashville? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 13:52:02-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Butch Spyridon joins Carrie and offers his insight to how Nashville can continue to grow, from international flights to riverfront properties.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.