NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine, Ben Hall is joined by Dawne Bunn and Melissa Cuthbertson from the Nashville Alzheimer's Association to discuss the 2022 Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer's. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.
Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer's
Dawne Bunn and Melissa Cuthbertson - Nashville Alzheimer's Association
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:34:45-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.