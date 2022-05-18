WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Robin Nobling of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Davidson County to discuss their resources available to those who are impacted by mental health conditions and an upcoming event called “NAMIWalks Your Way” on this episode of OpenLine.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMIWalks Your Way and other mental health support
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:47:34-04
