National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMIWalks Your Way and other mental health support
Ben Hall is joined by Robin Nobling of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Davidson County to discuss their resources available to those who are impacted by mental health conditions and an upcoming event called “NAMI Walks Your Way” on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:47:34-04

