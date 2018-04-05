National Crime Victims Rights Week
Minister Joey Spann was one of the several injured when a Masked Gunman entered Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and opened fired on the Morning Service Congregation last September.
He along with Tina Fox, Director of Victims Services will join Carrie Sharp on OpenLine to tell his story, and raise awareness for the National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Should Tennessee end its Refugee Resettlement...
State Legislators filed a lawsuit in an effort to end the program. They alleged the federal government violated the 10th Amendment, which…
National Crime Victims Rights Week
Minister Joey Spann was one of the several injured when a Masked Gunman entered Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and opened fired on the…
Retirement Report: Estate & Financial Planning
On today's Retirement Report we talk about the importance of estate planning. Hank Parrott is joined by attorney Russ Cook to take your…
MorningLine: Ask The Vet
Do We Need a Mass Transit Overhaul?
This week on Inside Politics we focus on the transit referendum set for the May 1st ballot. The major group opposing the proposal is called…
Odell Beckham Jr- to the TItans
The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.
Gentrification and it's Effect on Housing
Have you felt the impact of gentrification in Nashville? Ben Hall is joined on OpenLine by TSU Professor Dr. Anthony Campbell, Marie Baugh,…
Panorama: Abril 2018
En este episodio de Panorama hablamos con Charlie Gilbert, del Global Education Center, el cual abrió sus puertas a la comunidad en…