National Crime Victims Rights Week

3:55 PM, Apr 5, 2018

Minister Joey Spann was one of the several injured when a Masked Gunman entered Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and opened fired on the Morning Service Congregation last September. He along with Tina Fox, Director of Victims Services will join Carrie Sharp on OpenLine to tell his story, and raise awareness for the National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

