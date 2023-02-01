Watch Now
Neurodiversity and Neurodivergent Employees

Who are neurodivergent employees and how they benefit companies like Ernst and Young?
Emily Cummings, Neurodiversity Centers for Excellence Manager at EY, explains how neurodivergent employees remain an untapped market for the labor force.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:06:25-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Emily Cummings with EY in Nashville manages the Neurodiversity Center for Excellence, hiring neurodivergent staff with mental health needs to give them access to the workforce.

