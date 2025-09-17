NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tougher laws for Hemp, CBD and THC retailers, wholesalers and growers go into effect Jan. 1, 2026. The consumer will see more protections, but also expect higher prices. Clint Palmer and Joey Fuson from the Hemp Law Group join host Ben Hall as they discuss changes the consumer will and will not see come January 1, 2026.
New Laws About CBD, THC, Hemp- The Who, What, Where, When and Why?
Laws passed in the last TN session will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026
