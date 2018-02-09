City Hall Scandal Press Conference

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
Mayor Barry's shocking admission to an extramarital affair with her head of security was a shock to the community. But what effect did this affair have on the taxpayers? NewsChannel 5 Chief Investigator Phil Williams joins OpenLine to break it down.
On today’s show, we’re discussing the unforeseen consequences of caregiving such as reduced workplace productivity, the impact…
On today's Retirement Report, Hank Parrott will talk about the stock market, and how to invest successfully. Be sure to tune in to learn more.
Hugh and Brandon are back on Southern Woods and Waters for a discussion on Rabbit Hunting.
Dr. Pruitt is back to answer your pharmaceutical questions.
TN Titans Coach Mike Vrabel brings In a new OC.
You could get out of jail quicker, as long as you agree to a vasectomy. Tonight on OpenLine Ben Hall is talking about the…
Vanderbilt Professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins OpenLine to discuss the news of the White House.
Steve Layman is gives his thoughts on Super Bowl 2018.