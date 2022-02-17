WTVF-NASHVILLE —What is “Operation Safe and Sound”? Ben Hall chats with Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, about TBI’s new pilot program “Operation Safe and Sound” and helping children at-risk of being victims of human trafficking on this episode of OpenLine.
“Operation Safe and Sound” and helping at-risk children
What is “Operation Safe and Sound”?
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:39:53-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.