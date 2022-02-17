Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

“Operation Safe and Sound” and helping at-risk children

What is “Operation Safe and Sound”?
items.[0].videoTitle
What is “Operation Safe and Sound”? Ben Hall chats with Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, about TBI’s new pilot program “Operation Safe and Sound” and helping children at-risk of being victims of human trafficking on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:39:53-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —What is “Operation Safe and Sound”? Ben Hall chats with Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, about TBI’s new pilot program “Operation Safe and Sound” and helping children at-risk of being victims of human trafficking on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now