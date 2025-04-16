Operation Stand Down Tennessee - Engage, Equip, Empower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Transitioning out of the military can be a difficult change for some. Operation Stand Down Tennessee has 3 middle Tennessee locations to help veterans and their families through crisis, career, connection and community services. Host Ben Hall invites Lt. General Jason T. Evans, new CEO of Operation Stand Down Tennessee to discuss issues that veterans face after leaving the millitary. Various programs include Transitional Housing Program, Transportation Assistance, Operation Commissary helping with food insecurity, VA Benefits help, Operation Connect helps veterans network within the community, and Career Recon in conjunction with Belmont University's Jack c. Massey College of Business and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce provide a 2-week intensive workshop to equip participants with working knowledge to find their niche in the civilian job world. Operation Stand Down Tennessee LINK