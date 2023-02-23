WTVF-NASHVILLE — The Academy Award for Best Picture, one of the most esteemed film awards in the world, will be announced on March 12. Find out what critics from the MCFCA think will take home the top prize and more.
Oscars Predictions
Sean Atkins and Cory Woodroof from the Music City Film Critics Association give us their predictions on who will take home Oscar gold.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 13:23:03-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — The Academy Award for Best Picture, one of the most esteemed film awards in the world, will be announced on March 12. Find out what critics from the MCFCA think will take home the top prize and more.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.