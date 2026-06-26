Partnerships, Divorce, Property Liability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you get into an accident or if something happens to you or your property, Attorney Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm advises people to take photos and video immediately, get contact information from witnesses and call a lawyer for further advice. Kennedy says, "The insurance companies are not on your side." He suggests to be proactive, not reactive.

On this episode Kevin answers callers questions about divorce, real estate partnership problems, property liability and workman's comp issues.

This segment was paid for by:

The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC