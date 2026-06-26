Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Partnerships, Divorce, Property Liability

Attorney Kevin Kennedy answers legal questions from our viewers. The Golden Gavel winning attorney from the Kennedy Law Firm offers advice of what you need to do first when you have been wronged.
Attorney Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm is our guest.
OpenLine - 062526 Ask The Attorney P1
OpenLine - 062526 Ask The Attorney P2
OpenLine - 062526 Ask The Attorney P3
OpenLine - 062526 Ask The Attorney P4
OpenLine - 062526 Ask The Attorney P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you get into an accident or if something happens to you or your property, Attorney Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm advises people to take photos and video immediately, get contact information from witnesses and call a lawyer for further advice. Kennedy says, "The insurance companies are not on your side." He suggests to be proactive, not reactive.

On this episode Kevin answers callers questions about divorce, real estate partnership problems, property liability and workman's comp issues.

This segment was paid for by:
The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC

5 plus schedule

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.