Patience Perseveres when Preparing Your Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Financial Advisor Paul Winkler has been helping Middle Tennesseans plan for their future for decades. Armed with his investment research from University of Chicago, Yale University, MIT and Harvard, he started his own company with a team that also was tired of the sales-driven process found at traditional broker dealers.

On this episode, Paul Winkler takes on questions about Retirement Timing, Initial Public Offerings by companies like Space X, When to Buy and Sell Stocks, Psychology of Spending, Portfolio Diversification and Is your Mutual Fund Truly Diversified. Plus, Paul Winkler reveals information in one of his first books he published is still relevant 20+ years later. Find out what he is talking about.

This program was paid for by Paul Winkler Inc.