Persevere Now - Coding Programs for Incarcerated Individuals

Stacey Books with Persevere Now is our guest.
Stacey Books, TN Office Director for Persevere Now, explains why coding programs are beneficial for incarcerated individuals.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stacey Books, Tennessee Director forPersevere Now, explains how the program provides resources to teach coding to incarcerated individuals, and how it reduces recidivism.

