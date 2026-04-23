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Preparing Your House of Worship for Emergencies and Disasters

TEMA’s new ReadyTN Faith program helps churches prepare for disasters — so they can ‘get their house in order’ before the next storm or crisis strikes.
TEMA Faith-Based Partnership Manager Bethany Kelly and Rev. Dr. John Mark Hunter, Deacon of St. Joseph of Arimathea Episcopal Church are our guests.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When disasters strike, people turn to churches and religious centers for help. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has developed a new statewide initiative ReadyTN Faith. It is designed to help houses of worship of all denominations prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies. By preparing now, faith leaders can ensure their congregations are ready to respond safely and effectively when disaster strikes. TEMA Faith-Based Partnership Manager Bethany Kelly and Deacon of St. Joseph of Arimathea Episcopal Church Rev. Dr. John Mark Hunter explain the program and invite houses of worship to join.
VISIT: ReadyTN Faith

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