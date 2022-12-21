Watch Now
Preserving Historic Nashville

How can we stop gentrification from erasing our past?
Ben Hall welcomes Brian Mansfield, President of Historic Nashville Inc., a group which advocates for the preservation of Nashville.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 21, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — On this OpenLine, Ben Hall and Brian Mansfield, Nashville Historic Inc. President, hypothesize how viewers can help preserve historic Nashville.

