Preventing evictions in Tennessee

WTVF-NASHVILLE — With the CDC moratorium on evictions expiring on June 30th, 2021, a panel of experts and city leaders join Ben Hall to discuss how to prevent evictions in Tennessee.

Panelists include:

Deborah Taylor Tate is the Director of the TN Supreme Court Administrative Office of the Courts.

Larry Bridgesmith is the Chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission

Anne-Louise Wirthlin is the Assistant Director and Director of Access to Justice at the TN Supreme Court Administrative Office of the Courts.

Monty Burks is the Director of Faith Based initiatives for the Tennessee Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Kerry Dietz is an Attorney of Legal Aid Society of Middle TN & the Cumberlands and works in the areas of Housing and Consumer Law out of the Nashville office.

Dr. Sara Figal is the Director of the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center and a member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission.

For more information on how to seek help, visit Help4TN.org