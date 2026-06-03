Proper Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At age 50-60 most people start to think about how to protect their assets and start planning for their future as well as their parent's care. From acquiring technology to prevent injury with GPS trackers or fall detectors to keep people safe to legal and financial decision making to protect homes and other assets, Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning is your one-stop shop to discuss your needs to prepare for the future. Health Care POA, Durable General POA, wills vs. trusts, probatable assets, checklists, forgetable assets, state recovery are subjects they approach with their families. Attorney and Partner Chris Johnson of Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning says, "Seniors lives are dynamic. They're ever changing. what you need and they need is a partner along with them so when those changes come up, they have an expert they can turn to to say"This has happened, what do we do?"

This program was paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning. LINK to website tn-elderlaw.com