Public Defender Pay with Nick Leonardo

NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo is our guest.
NC5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo joins this edition of OpenLine to highlight the stagnation in public defender pay and the ongoing staffing shortage.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Leonardo joins this edition of OpenLine to explain the impact of the lack of pay increases for public defenders and the effect it has on the criminal justice system as a whole.

