NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Leonardo joins this edition of OpenLine to explain the impact of the lack of pay increases for public defenders and the effect it has on the criminal justice system as a whole.
Public Defender Pay with Nick Leonardo
NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo is our guest.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 13:25:09-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.