Recent 2022 legislative session and how it will impact the LGBTQIA+ community

How will the community react?
Ben Hall is joined by Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project to discuss recent bills in the 2022 Tennessee legislative session targeting the LGBTQIA+ community on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 02, 2022
