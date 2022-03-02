WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project to discuss recent bills in the 2022 Tennessee legislative session targeting the LGBTQIA+ community on this episode of OpenLine.
Recent 2022 legislative session and how it will impact the LGBTQIA+ community
How will the community react?
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:15:59-05
