Reforestation in Nashville

How can you help increase tree coverage in our great state of Tennessee?
Ben Hall and guests Daniel Charlton and Mekayle Houghton encourage viewers to help with the reforestation effort in Nashville.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:36:13-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall invites Mekayle Houghton and Daniel Charlton of Cumberland River Compact and Friends of Warner Parks respectively to encourage viewers to replant lost trees.

