Resources for families and friends of murder victims

Rhori Johnston is joined by Talia Monget-Simmons, Founder of the Antwand Covington Jr Foundation, and Merna ElSols, a counselor on the child and teen team at The Refuge Center, about resources and a workshop from Partners in the Struggle for family and friends of murder victims on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 24, 2021
