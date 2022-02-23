Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Revealed: The Power of Money on Capitol Hill

How do politicians get funding?
items.[0].videoTitle
How do politicians get funding? Ben Hall is joined by chief investigative reporter, Phil Williams, to discuss his new investigative series “Revealed: The Power of Money on The Hill” and how politicians get funding for legislation and their campaigns on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:26:27-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How do politicians get funding? Ben Hall is joined by chief investigative reporter, Phil Williams, to discuss his new investigative series “Revealed: The Power of Money on The Hill” and how politicians get funding for legislation and their campaigns on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now