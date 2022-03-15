Watch
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Looking at present events

Looking at where the conflict is currently
Carrie Sharp is joined in studio by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University, to discuss what is happening in Ukraine and give an analysis of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 13:22:34-04

